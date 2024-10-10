PROVINCIAL ECONOMY
Alan Winde wants a better deal
Western Cape premier gives bankruptcy warning
10 October 2024 - 05:00
When Western Cape premier Alan Winde opened his second term in July, fighting for equitable share in the province was high on his agenda.
Now, closer to the medium-term budget policy statement, he says Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal face similar challenges: growing populations and shrinking budgets. “We’ve got the fastest-growing population in the country and we’ve got shrinking budgets. In education, we are already feeling it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.