News & Fox

PROVINCIAL ECONOMY

Alan Winde wants a better deal

Western Cape premier gives bankruptcy warning

10 October 2024 - 05:00
by Matthew Hirsch

When Western Cape premier Alan Winde opened his second term in July, fighting for equitable share in the province was high on his agenda.

Now, closer to the medium-term budget policy statement, he says Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal face similar challenges: growing populations and shrinking budgets. “We’ve got the fastest-growing population in the country and we’ve got shrinking budgets. In education, we are already feeling it. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.