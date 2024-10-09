News & Fox

PODCAST: Pots and pots of money

09 October 2024 - 10:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that there are “pots and pots of money” available to finance the right infrastructure projects in South Africa.

And the National Treasury sits on a nominal R950bn for infrastructure. The trick is to actually get something done. Infrastructure is complicated and expensive, but Macpherson says he is going to push as hard as he can to turn South Africa into a construction site.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

State’s R6bn lease portfolio to be probed

Aim of investigation is to see if government is getting value for money
National
1 month ago

Macpherson wants SIU to investigate top landlords

The public works & infrastructure minister is concerned that the government is not getting value for money
National
3 weeks ago

Macpherson targets more private sector investment in state property

Public works & infrastructure department plans to clean up asset register
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
By the numbers | Oldest currencies still used ...
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
The BER necessities for growth
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
News & Fox
4.
Military bases on housing radar
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: Logitech MK295 — the sound of silence
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.