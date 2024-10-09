Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that there are “pots and pots of money” available to finance the right infrastructure projects in South Africa.
And the National Treasury sits on a nominal R950bn for infrastructure. The trick is to actually get something done. Infrastructure is complicated and expensive, but Macpherson says he is going to push as hard as he can to turn South Africa into a construction site.
PODCAST: Pots and pots of money
