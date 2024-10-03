Military bases on housing radar

Vast tracts of military land in Cape Town that have been at the centre of a dispute between the city, the national government and civil society organisations could be released soon for affordable housing.
This is according to public works minister Dean Macpherson, who visited some of Cape Town’s problem buildings last month.
He says it is “unthinkable” for the largest landlord in South Africa not to generate income from the properties.
There are about 668ha of well-located but underused land at the Wingfield, Ysterplaat and Youngsfield military bases.
“I want our public assets to be used for the public good,” Macpherson says. He plans to work closely with the metros on social infrastructure, an ambition that will resonate with civil rights groups that want land released for housing.
However, wide co-operation between government departments is needed for this to happen. The Graaff Family Trust would also need to be involved because it donated parts of the land to the state for military use. It has previously indicated that it would be willing to work with government on a housing initiative.
Four organisations — the Community Organisation Resource Centre, the Development Action Group, the Legal Resources Centre and Ndifuna Ukwazi — say it is “irrational and unreasonable” not to use such areas for affordable housing.
“The sites are close to existing economic and industrial nodes, offering considerable employment opportunities and implying less money spent on travel, which is often a huge strain on poor household budgets,” they say.
Since 2020 there have been calls for the presidency to use the land for affordable housing. The organisations cite weak intergovernmental collaboration and a lack of urgency for this not happening. Now it may change.
Macpherson told city officials that he’s aware of the Wingfield property being a source of problems dating back to Covid.
“We will get a single court order for two pieces of land — one owned by the city and the other by the department [of public works],” Macpherson says.
He intends to form a committee with the city, as he has done in Tshwane and eThekwini.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he looks forward to working with the department.
“We take pride in our city. We want a clean city where there are no sites of urban degradation and decay and the blight that comes with that,” he says.
“We have worked hard to address the issues regarding all our own problem buildings. But where other government departments have not protected their land properly we don’t think that it’s right for the city to stump up the costs.”
The city supported public works in getting an eviction order for people living on government land near the Castle, one of Cape Town’s big tourist attractions. But, says Hill-Lewis, there is a limit to the amount of space the city has available for relocations. He says this will be high on the agenda for the planned Macpherson committee.
Most of the problem buildings in the city, says the mayor, belong to the state. “There are huge portions of mainly military land, all ... poorly utilised. Some of these have to be unlocked for housing development in the city.”
Macpherson says there are 338 hijacked buildings out of about 88,000 properties belonging to his department. He told parliament recently that having an accurate register of state assets would be a priority in his term.
“I’ve been provided a report that suggests that [the register] is nearly complete and that it puts a total valuation of R155bn on our assets.” But he is “not comfortable or convinced” that the register is accurate.
“We [also] need to start looking at what we are doing with the assets we own. How do we work with other ministries to drive things like inclusionary housing and social housing? It needs to be two things at once,” he says.
The City of Cape Town has welcomed the commitment from the minister. Carl Pophaim, mayoral committee member for human settlements, tells the FM the three military sites are essential for affordable housing. He says it is critical to get the sites into the pipeline for development.
Pophaim says the city can play an enabling role in affordable housing development on these sites in partnership with other spheres of government and affordable housing developers.
The city’s pipeline includes land parcels that are expected to deliver more than 10,000 affordable rental units across the metro, he says. Mixed market development will be prioritised.
Pophaim says the city has already released sites with a potential yield of more than 4,200 affordable housing units.
The city did not provide timelines for these developments.
