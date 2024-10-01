News & Fox

WATCH: What the NHI could be — if run well

Bhekisisa takes you on a tour of some Gauteng hospital success stories

01 October 2024 - 06:00
by Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Katleho Morabe and Ruan Visser
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

  • Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto is a National Health Insurance (NHI)-like project that was started in 2014.

  • It was started by family physician Shabir Moosa and could become a model for the NHI. 

  • Housed in the local government community health centre, the project uses community health workers to gather and write up health information for 30,000 residents they’re assigned to and regularly visit. They even run exercise groups. 

  • A decade later, patients fall ill less frequently and visit health facilities less often with medical emergencies. 

  • It’s not the only example of solid-state health care: success stories abound, from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in the heart of Joburg to isolated Manguzi Hospital in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

