PODCAST: The 2024 midsummer drought continues to weigh on the summer crop harvest

30 September 2024 - 10:20
Picture: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
South Africa is on its eighth summer grain and oilseeds production forecast for the 2023-24 season. There are two more monthly reports to follow. Given that we are at the tail end of the season and will soon be in the optimal planting window for the 2024-25 production season from mid-October, we thought there would be no major revisions of the production figures at this late stage.

But this has not been a typical season, and the lower producer deliveries we have been observing over the past few weeks are not only a function of on-farm storage but a poor harvest. Indeed, we struggled with a midsummer drought in February and March, undermining crop yield potential in various regions.

On October 26, South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee lowered again the 2023-24 summer grain and oilseeds production estimate by 2% from August to 15.45 million tonnes. The major downward revision was in maize, sunflower seed, and groundnut harvest. The 2023-24 summer grain and oilseeds harvest is now down 23% from the previous season.

Listen to the podcast for more details.

PODCAST: Will the 2024-25 season be a recovery period for SA agriculture?

By this time next month, the fields across the eastern regions of South Africa will likely be busy
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers in recovery mode after fraught summer season

The 2023/24 summer crop may have fallen as much as 22% from the previous season
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Crop and livestock breeding must remain priority along with boosting exports

SA already has experience of protectionism in the EU with barriers in citrus, and in the SA Customs Union with vegetables and citrus
Opinion
1 month ago
