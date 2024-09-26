Setting the Table for summer
It was all hands on deck to get the Table Mountain cableway ready for the tourist season
26 September 2024 - 05:00
The 95-year-old Table Mountain aerial cableway, one of Cape Town’s favourite tourist attractions, is back in full service — on schedule — after being closed for seven weeks for a major overhaul which included the replacement of its cables.
This is in spite of stormy winter weather, equipment shipping delays and a helicopter breakdown at a critical point in the process...
