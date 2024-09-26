PROFILE
Ingrid Woolard: A wealth of knowledge to help the poor
The Stellenbosch dean of the faculty of economic & management sciences will also hold senior positions at the universities of Groningen and Sussex
The title “professor” is the pinnacle of academic achievement. Yet there is a peak above that which few academics scale. One of these rare high-flyers is Prof Ingrid Woolard, the first at Stellenbosch University to be awarded an honorary professorship at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.
Woolard will be chair of the economics of poverty & inequality section of Groningen’s department of economics, econometrics & finance for five years. She says: “[The university] saw the need for more work on Africa … [and for] opportunities for its students to work on this continent” — specifically on data about African poverty and inequality, Woolard’s area of study...
