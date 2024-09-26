How South African workplaces are transforming
There has been a significant increase in the proportion of black people employed in both the private and public sectors at higher skill levels since 2016
26 September 2024 - 05:00
South Africa seems to be getting close to broad representation in the workforce — 80.7% of economically active people are black African, as are 72% of employed people in the public and private sectors.
But there are differences higher up, towards top management — and between the private and public sectors, especially at the top end...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.