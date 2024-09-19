Is CSA finally getting its act together?
South African cricket is still troubled by weaknesses and an obsession with race, but things might be looking up
19 September 2024 - 05:00
Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) AGM this month was notable for several reasons. Not only did it post a healthy R815m profit, but board chair Lawson Naidoo said goodbye to cricket.
“I feel a deep sense of pride and optimism for the future of cricket in South Africa. We are in a much healthier space than we were just a few short years ago,” said Naidoo. ..
