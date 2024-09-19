PROFILE
Ian Cameron: Mr Crimefighter, MP
Bheki Cele once shouted at him to shut up and get out. Now, as a DA MP, he leads a committee that can summon anyone, including the police minister, to account to it
From a shouting match with a police minister to part of a crime-fighting organisation to leading the parliamentary police committee, Ian Cameron is no shrinking political violet.
Being told to “shut up!” in an outburst by former police minister Bheki Cele brought Cameron to prominence. Since then his commitment to highlighting some of South Africa’s most shocking incidents of crime, and his willingness to challenge police bosses, have earned him the respect of community policing groups and even the police. In his new role as chair of the parliamentary police committee, he plans to carry on the good fight...
