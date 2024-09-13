Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan has died in hospital after “a short‚ courageous battle with cancer”. He was 75.
The family announced on Friday he was “surrounded by his family‚ closest friends and his lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle” when he passed away in the early hours this morning.
Gordhan retired from politics after this year’s election to spend time with his family.
Bidding those closest to him farewell‚ the family statement said he was emphatic: “I have no regrets. We have made our contribution.”
Born Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan on April 12 1949‚ he grew up in Durban‚ KwaZulu-Natal. He qualified as a pharmacist at the University of Durban-Westville and completed a postgraduate diploma in economics at the London School of Economics.
From the 1970s‚ he was an active member of the ANC/SACP underground movement and was detained three times by the apartheid government. In 1981 he was held in solitary confinement for 160 days.
He was involved in the Codesa multiparty dialogue which led to the formation of the first democratic government and served as co-chair of the Transitional Executive Council which prepared the country for the 1994 election.
Gordhan served as the minister of public enterprises and of co-operative governance. In dramatic fashion‚ he was dismissed as finance minister after running afoul of former president Jacob Zuma. While commissioner of the South African Revenue Service‚ he was praised for ensuring improved revenue collection while transforming the entity.
Delivering the public enterprises budget vote in 2022‚ he referenced his struggle years while speaking of the state capture era‚ saying: “Nothing can destroy the might of an organised people driven by a clear vision and who take their destiny into their own hands and change the course of history.
“The acts of the greedy‚ the corrupt‚ the bully‚ the counterrevolutionary set back our progress as a democracy and stop us from becoming a caring nation. While they sit back to enjoy their spoils‚ the damage they cause is borne by our communities — by workers‚ by small businesses‚ by the unemployed and youth. Now is the time for all of us to join the ranks of those who want to build a better future and better institutions and not just point fingers among us. Strong‚ organised communities are fundamental to the security of our country’s infrastructure.”
As we mourn his passing‚ we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service
President Cyril Ramaphosa
In paying tribute to Gordhan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect‚ integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism‚ his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of cabinet.”
Gordhan’s personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in different sectors equipped him with the insights‚ empathy and resilience that “fuelled his service to the nation”, he said. “In the latter years of this service to the nation‚ and as a beacon of our fight against corruption‚ Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.
“During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making South Africa a better place‚ Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much-needed and deserved time together.”
Gordhan announced in March he would retire from active politics ahead of the election in May‚ stating he wanted to focus on his health and spend time with his family. He had occupied strategic positions in government since the 1994 democratic transition.
“As we mourn his passing‚ we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our constitution. We carry his family in our thoughts and prayers at this time‚” said Ramaphosa.
The president extended his deepest condolences to Gordhan's wife‚ Vanitha Raju‚ daughters Anisha and Priyesha‚ his older brother Manecklal Gordhan and sister Shanta Harilal. He said his thoughts are with Gordhan’s extended family‚ comrades‚ associates and organisations with whom he established relationships as a family and community member‚ freedom fighter‚ public sector executive and member of the national executive.
