PROFILE
Counting the cost of plastic pollution with Anusha Rajkaran
This scientist tracks alien ocean invaders too small to see and too calamitous to ignore
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Anusha Rajkaran looks for the little things in the ocean that are hard to see with the naked eye.
As principal investigator at the Laboratory for Microplastics & Coastal Research (MCR) — launched last year at the University of the Western Cape — she and her team investigate the distribution, sources and effects of plastics in the environment and on society. The cost of this pollution, according to the WWF, “is at least 10 times higher than [the] market price paid by primary plastic producers”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.