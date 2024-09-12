Booking a room gets a break
Thanks to a decision by the Competition Commission, local accommodation providers can now advertise prices different from those on Booking.com
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Hotels and guesthouses can now advertise any price and are no longer beholden to those on Booking.com, the biggest online travel group.
The local hospitality trade welcomed the decision by the Competition Commission, which came to an agreement with the booking platform. Previously local accommodation providers could not advertise prices different from those on Booking.com. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.