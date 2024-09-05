South African economy poised for better things
If GNU works, tide can turn in the country’s favour
The South African economy strengthened by 0.4% quarter on quarter in line with most economists’ expectations, but the continued contraction in fixed investment growth and the weak performance of most sectors in the second quarter suggest an economy battling to gain traction, despite the sustained absence of load-shedding.
Remarkably, South Africa experienced no load-shedding at all in this quarter. The additional electricity generated helped push the electricity, gas and water supply industry’s quarterly growth rate up to 3.1% — its sharpest quarter-on-quarter increase since 2008 (excluding the pandemic year of 2020)...
