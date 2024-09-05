PROFILE
Meet Steve Uria, trainer of stars and executives
Steve Uria believes working out is about so much more than just going to the gym
05 September 2024 - 05:00
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most memorable line is “I’ll be back”. Steve Uria, a friend of the muscular movie star, has riffed that into “I am back”. And he’s brought some new ideas about world wellness trends to the South African hospitality trade.
Uria says guests want “transformative experiences”, not just an extra room with some gym equipment. He’s helping deliver this as wellness director at Newmark Hotels & Reserves, a management company in Cape Town for hotels and reserves in South Africa, Mauritius, Zanzibar, Tanzania and Nigeria...
