PODCAST: SA’s agricultural export growth cooled off in the second quarter of 2024

Notably, while the value of the exports is down mildly from the second quarter of 2023, the efficiency at the ports this year was arguably much better than what the stakeholders experienced in 2023

02 September 2024 - 10:25
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

After the sharp increase in the first quarter of 2024, South Africa’s agricultural exports fell slightly on a year-on-year (y/y) basis in the second quarter. According to data from Trade Map, the country’s agricultural exports were at $3.37bn in the second quarter, a 0.1% decline relative to the same period last year.

This comes after growth of 6% y/y in the first quarter of the year. The slight decrease in the second quarter reflects the moderate increase in the prices of some agricultural products and the decline in the volume.

The top exported products by value include citrus, apples and pears, maize, wine, dates, pineapples, avocados, sugar, grapes, fruit juices, nuts, and wool.

Notably, while the value of the exports is down mildly from the second quarter of 2023, the efficiency at the ports this year was arguably much better than what the stakeholders experienced in 2023.

This again shows that the decline in export value is largely due to lower prices of some commodities and a decline in volumes after a challenging domestic production environment, specifically in grains and oilseed.

Listen to the podcast for more details.

PODCAST: Reflections on women’s participation in South Africa’s agriculture

More could be done to improve women's participation, particularly in agro-processing
News & Fox
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Crop and livestock breeding must remain priority along with boosting exports

SA already has experience of protectionism in the EU with barriers in citrus, and in the SA Customs Union with vegetables and citrus
Opinion
5 days ago

Market access and policy stance are big risks to farm exports

Farmers still under financial pressure in summer grain and livestock sectors
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST: SA farm jobs remain well above the long-term averages

The effects of the recent El Niño-induced midsummer drought are starting to show in South Africa's agricultural jobs data
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
