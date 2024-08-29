Western Cape’s new mobility minister aims to avoid taxi strife
A year after the big Cape Town transport strike, role players are getting together
29 August 2024 - 05:00
The Western Cape’s new mobility minister, Isaac Sileku, has met the province’s joint minibus taxi task team and sees it as crucial to preventing a repeat of last year’s taxi strike.
Sileku, who was appointed in June, says that so far he’s also been encouraged by his engagement with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), which represents taxi owners...
