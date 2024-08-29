PROFILE
Western Cape finance minister Deidré Baartman has a simple message on big sums
This provincial cabinet member says simple language should be used to explain the province’s spending decisions to the public
29 August 2024 - 05:00
Making finance fun is a serious priority for the Western Cape’s youngest cabinet member, Deidré Baartman.
Baartman, 33, was appointed the provincial minister of finance in June. The Western Cape is unique in that members of the executive council are ministers, rather than MECs, because it has a provincial constitution (the only one of the nine provinces) which is certified by the Constitutional Court...
