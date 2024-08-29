Wealthy homebuyers pay to play in Cape Town
Prices for trophy homes in several posh suburbs are testing new highs
29 August 2024 - 05:01
While property sales in the middle-income market have slumped to multiyear lows as cash-strapped South Africans continue to battle high interest rates, there’s no shortage of buyers splurging on trophy homes costing R20m or more.
That’s particularly true in Cape Town and surrounds, where prices in several posh suburbs are testing new highs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.