PODCAST: Cyril’s first GNU reshuffle loading?

Reports that Justice Minister Thembi Simelane took dubious loans worth R575,600 should be enough for President Cyril Ramaphosa to require her immediate resignation

27 August 2024 - 10:54
Reports that Justice Minister Thembi Simelane took what she calls loans worth R575,600 from a financial adviser who paid her out of commissions he had earned as part of the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank bank should be enough for President Cyril Ramaphosa to require her immediate resignation.

That the payments to the minister were made — to buy a Sandton coffee shop — are not contested. She insists they were legal but so then does everyone else found in possession of the proceeds of crime. 

Also read:

NATASHA MARRIAN: Builders vs breakers — Steenhuisen on SA’s high-stakes politics

Unity government has just five years to prove itself and keep MK-EFF from power, DA leader says
4 days ago

Rocky road ahead for Cape coalitions

The relationship between the DA and FF Plus in the Western Cape is in deep trouble. It’s giving voters a taste of what’s to come in the 2026 local ...
5 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Maybe government, not capital, is the problem

State policies are keeping investors away
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Policy must be based in fact, not ANC fantasy

Exporting what SA already makes could transform our industrial position, strengthen the fiscus, create jobs and cement new footholds in the world
1 week ago
