Aaron the outspoken: do all roads lead to NHI?

Bhekisisa’s Mia Malan sits down with the health minister to find out how he plans to deliver NHI

27 August 2024 - 06:00
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Ruan Visser
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

  • Three months into his second term as health minister, Aaron Motsoaledi shares his plans for rolling out national health insurance (NHI).

  • Undaunted by legal challenges and political opposition, he says the government won’t continue subsidising private medical care to the tune of “R100bn a year”.

  • People who say the current health-care system should be “fixed first” are a “joke”, because NHI is the solution, he says.

  • But he admits that the NHI Act isn’t set in stone. Any supposed mistakes, like asylum seekers and undocumented migrants being unable to access HIV treatment, must be “corrected”.

  • That, however, doesn’t mean the ANC would compromise on medical aids, says Motsoaledi — they will be scrapped under the NHI, at least in their current form, because the NHI Fund will be a giant state-funded medical scheme serving all South Africans. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

