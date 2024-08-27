Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Three months into his second term as health minister, Aaron Motsoaledi shares his plans for rolling out national health insurance (NHI).
Undaunted by legal challenges and political opposition, he says the government won’t continue subsidising private medical care to the tune of “R100bn a year”.
People who say the current health-care system should be “fixed first” are a “joke”, because NHI is the solution, he says.
But he admits that the NHI Act isn’t set in stone. Any supposed mistakes, like asylum seekers and undocumented migrants being unable to access HIV treatment, must be “corrected”.
That, however, doesn’t mean the ANC would compromise on medical aids, says Motsoaledi — they will be scrapped under the NHI, at least in their current form, because the NHI Fund will be a giant state-funded medical scheme serving all South Africans.
Aaron the outspoken: do all roads lead to NHI?
Bhekisisa’s Mia Malan sits down with the health minister to find out how he plans to deliver NHI
