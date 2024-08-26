Medical aids are out under NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU

Section 33 of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act— the part that says medical aids in their current form will be scrapped, as they won’t be allowed to cover the same services as NHI — is staying as is, even if it costs South Africa its government of national unity (GNU), health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told Bhekisisa.
“You can’t come and tell me: ‘I support this universal coverage, but it [section 33] must go.’ It’s like supporting a house, but the foundation must go. Don’t you know it’s going to collapse?” Motsoaledi said in an interview for Health Beat, Bhekisisa’s TV show.
Once NHI, which aims to give rich and poor the same health services, is fully rolled out, medical aids will only be allowed to cover top-up services that NHI doesn’t pay for. The logic behind it is for the total amount of money that South Africa spends on health — 8.24% of GDP — to be more equitably distributed: about half of the funds are spent on the benefits of patients with medical aid cover (15%) and the other half on the remaining 85%, who rely on government hospitals and clinics.
But it’s one of the issues that parties in the GNU who don’t support NHI in its current form — only four of the 10 parties do — are most concerned about. They view it as a potentially unconstitutional condition, because it deprives the medical aid industry of the right to trade and takes away consumers’ choice to buy health cover from a preferred source. They also fear such a move will destroy the private health-care industry.
For the DA, the GNU’s second-largest party, section 33 is a deal-breaker; in fact, expanded access to private medical aids forms the backbone of the party’s health plan included in its 2024 election manifesto. And, in its submission before the parliamentary portfolio committee on health in 2022, the DA said: “The NHI Bill completely removes the choice for South Africans to choose where to get their health care and could effectively outlaw medical aids.”
The DA’s spokesperson, Matt Cuthbert, told Bhekisisa “it was clear in the negotiation [process] with the GNU that a relook at the problematic clauses [of the NHI Act] would be essential to the GNU formation and its sustainability”. Cuthbert says in cabinet discussions “it was agreed that a subcommittee would be established to process the views and alternatives”.
But Motsoaledi stands firm: “We [the ANC] are not in an alliance with the DA; we just went into the GNU because the situation demanded it … If anyone believes because of this misunderstanding the GNU should collapse, that will be very unfortunate.
“But what can we do — that will have been their choice?”
A health compact is an agreement among sectors — for example, business, government, labour, patient groups, civil society, health professions organisations, statutory bodies and academia — to work towards a common goal and sets out what each industry has to bring.
The country’s first health compact, of which the goal was to better equip “the South African health system towards an integrated and unified health system”, was signed in 2019, and had remarkable co-operation from many sectors outside of government.
Of the 363 partners, only 16 were state departments. Organisations such as Busa, Sama and the Progressive Health Forum served on the steering committee, and they helped to lobby other organisations in their fields to participate too.
But this time around, only 13 partners signed the compact, of which three were the president, the health minister and the minister of science, technology & innovation, because organisations such as Sama and Busa argued that NHI, in its current form, was essentially pushed down their throats.
If you refuse people with highly infectious diseases, like HIV, treatment, it’s going to spread around. Then you’re working in reverse
Ultimately, those who didn’t sign, felt excluded. “It [the compact document] has been unilaterally amended by government, transforming its original intent and objectives into an explicit pledge of support for the NHI Act. These changes to the health compact were made without consultation,” Busa said in a press release.
The implication is that there are fewer partners to formally work together to improve the country’s health system. As Olive Shisana, the president’s social policy special adviser, put it in her closing speech, entitled “Why we need the second presidential health compact”, at the 2019 event: “The state, as the main provider of health-care services, cannot address all the health challenges on its own, and it needs the support of other stakeholders … A health compact can help to establish a shared vision and goals for the health system and provide a framework for collaboration.”
Though the media was invited to the signing event, copies of the final document hadn’t been made available at the time of publication. Read the draft copy that was circulated here.
One of the solutions to the medical aid issue, suggested by the country’s largest private scheme, Discovery Health, would be amending section 33 to say “the role of medical schemes will be determined at a later time through a collaborative and a consultative process”.
ARVs for asylum seekers and undocumented migrants?
Motsoaledi says though he’s not prepared to negotiate on section 33, there are other parts of the NHI Act, such as the one about who will have access to HIV treatment, that could potentially change.
Section 4 of the act says asylum seekers (people who have applied for refugee status but are still awaiting the outcome of the government’s decision) and “illegal foreigners” (undocumented migrants) can only get treatment for emergencies or notifiable diseases. A notifiable disease is an illness that can lead to an epidemic-like outbreak and cause many deaths, thereby posing a threat to the health of everyone in a country, like Covid or Ebola.
This section of the act has previously caused outrage among health activists, because HIV is not a notifiable disease in South Africa and asylum seekers and undocumented migrants with HIV will therefore not be able to access antiretroviral treatment (ARVs).
With this strategy, Motsoaledi says, he agrees, and if “there’s a mistake in the NHI Act about that, it needs to be corrected”.
“If you refuse people with highly infectious diseases, like HIV, treatment, it’s going to spread around. Then you’re working in reverse. Because otherwise [without offering treatment], I don’t think we’d be able to defeat the disease.”
In fact, Motsoaledi says, laws are often amended. But in the case of NHI, he will only sit down to listen to those who are open to change, and who have constructive suggestions.
“I’ve been in government for ages now. I’ve never seen an act on earth that is never amended,” he says. “But I’ve learnt, from home affairs, everything people don’t like, just by not liking it, they’ve given it a new name: unconstitutional.”
Watch the full Aaron Motsoaledi interview on Health Beat from Monday August 26 on Bhekisisa's YouTube channel.
