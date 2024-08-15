News & Fox

PROFILE

Taubie Motlhabane: In charge of Cape Town’s gold-winning drawcard

From Rustenburg to heading a vast venue for a vast variety of special occasions

15 August 2024 - 05:00
by Annamia van den Heever

Among the many successful events the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) played host to in the past year were the Netball World Cup, a sale of yearling horses, a sex expo, a staging of Peppa Pig Live — based on the preschool TV series — and even parliament.

Delivering such a variety with award-winning excellence requires vigilance and continuous innovation, says CEO Taubie Motlhabane...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.