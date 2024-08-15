PROFILE
Taubie Motlhabane: In charge of Cape Town’s gold-winning drawcard
From Rustenburg to heading a vast venue for a vast variety of special occasions
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Among the many successful events the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) played host to in the past year were the Netball World Cup, a sale of yearling horses, a sex expo, a staging of Peppa Pig Live — based on the preschool TV series — and even parliament.
Delivering such a variety with award-winning excellence requires vigilance and continuous innovation, says CEO Taubie Motlhabane...
