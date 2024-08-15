ResetCreativity: enter the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards now

“It’s possible that these difficulties have blinded us to our enormous resource of creative talent. It is literally limitless. Therefore, we hope the theme of this year's FM AdFocus Awards will serve as a reminder of [SA creatives'] proud legacy of excellence in the advertising industry and beyond.

“Our challenges remain vast, but, if any group of people is up to the task, it is us. From our world-renowned beekeepers to the victory-stealing Bokke, we are a nation of champions, lest we forget.”

Gallarelli, who is serving his second term as AdFocus Awards chair, adds that he's looking forward to sifting through this year’s entries, together with the award's esteemed panel of jurors.

“Together we can gauge the status of our industry and reward the crème de la crème of SA’s brilliant, world-class creatives.”

Jurors

As is tradition with the FM AdFocus Awards, a number of new jurors will join second-term jury members as they determine 2024's winners. The judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.

Returning jurors include:

Pepe Marais, co-founder and group CCO of Joe Public;

Dean Oelschig, MD and founder of Halo;

Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy CT; and

Sadika Fakir, group executive: Digital Marketing & Media at Absa.

The new jury members are:

Katherine Madley, VP of Marketing at Massmart;

Sharleen James, director of Accenture Song;

Dustin Chick, partner and MD of Razor PR (M&C Saatchi);

Chris Botha, group MD of Park Advertising;

Sbu Sithole, founder and CCO of The Odd Number;

Grant Macpherson, CMO of KFC;

Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner and CCO of Think Creative;

Thabang Skwambane, group CEO of the Nahana Group; and

Yatish Narsi, CMO of the MultiChoice Group.

Award categories

Advertising awards:

Large Advertising Agency of the Year

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year

Small Advertising Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Specialist Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Agency awards:

Agency Group of the Year

Partnership of the Year

African Impact Award

Transformation Award

Adaptability Award

The overall award, Agency of the Year, is selected out of the entries by the jury.

Nominated individual awards:

Shapeshifter of the Year

Industry Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Student of the Year

How to enter

To enter the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards, you’ll need to complete an online questionnaire and submit supporting documents on the AdFocus Awards website.

Here’s how to do so, step-by-step:

1. Click here to register an account on the AdFocus Awards website.

2. You’ll be sent a confirmation email to verify your account.

3. Log in to the AdFocus Awards website.

4. Fill in the questionnaire for the award category you'd like to enter:

Select “Agency Awards” for agency award questionnaires.

Select “Nominations” for individual award questionnaires.

For advertising awards, first select “Agency Details” and ensure that the type of agency is reflected in the drop-down menu that (for example large, medium and so on) corresponds with the award category you'd like to enter, then click “Save”. Next select “Entry Details” for the questionnaire.



You’ll note that each questionnaire requires supporting documents (such as a case study or BEE certificate) to be uploaded. To upload these documents, simply click on the “Upload Files” button at the bottom of the page. Once uploaded, the filenames of these documents will appear in a list below the button, which will serve as confirmation of your upload.

5. Once you've completed the relevant questionnaire click the “Submit” button.

Entries close at midnight on September 12 2024.

Advertising and sponsorship opportunities

As always, the results of this year's awards will form the basis of the annual FM AdFocus Awards supplement published by the Financial Mail.

For more information about the awards, visit the FM AdFocus Awards website.