PODCAST: The DA is never wrong, Peter

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi tells Peter Bruce that the DA is simply incapable of understanding why its competitors behave the way they do

14 August 2024 - 08:25
Rise Mzansi leader and former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi says the Government of National Unity has seven months to get the country out of the woods. And he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the DA is simply incapable of understanding why its competitors behave the way they do. 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

JUSTICE MALALA: Cabinet’s clash of cultures confronts Ramaphosa with a fork in the road

Work or talk? Will the president go for Leon Schreiber’s drive to get the job done, or Aaron Motsoaledi’s roadshow route?
Opinion
1 day ago

MALIBONGWE MAKHONZA: Centre remains main theatre of political warfare, and the ANC knows it

By opting for a GNU the ANC seems to be prioritising a strategy that appeals to a broad base of voters
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: GNU, an awkward reality

The arrangement appears to be here to stay but there are future risks
Politics
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Last chance for the government to turn talk into action

The coalition government has done virtually nothing but go through a series of set-piece meetings and ceremonies
Opinion
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.