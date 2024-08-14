Rise Mzansi leader and former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi says the Government of National Unity has seven months to get the country out of the woods. And he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the DA is simply incapable of understanding why its competitors behave the way they do.
PODCAST: The DA is never wrong, Peter
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi tells Peter Bruce that the DA is simply incapable of understanding why its competitors behave the way they do
