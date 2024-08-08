Fresh urgency in SA’s disaster relief
GNU gives same-day go-ahead for flood aid
08 August 2024 - 05:00
The government of national unity has promised swift responses to natural disasters and the Western Cape, one of the worst hit areas, has been the first to benefit.
National minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa (of the IFP) says better co-ordination is vital when dealing with disasters...
