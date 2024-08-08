PROFILE
Cornel Landman knows the art of butchering
The secret to great Karoo lamb, he says, is having stress-free sheep
08 August 2024 - 05:00
Butchers are not often credited with sensitivity. Perhaps it’s because they evoke images of slaughter, bloody aprons and even bloodier cleavers. Cornel Landman defies that concept. There’s a sensitivity when he discusses how his merchandise arrives on his shop’s shelves.
“Take a lamb,” he says. “There is little stress [when it is killed in his local abattoir]. But in the cities, these sheep can spend a long time on a truck just getting to the abattoir. That increases their stress levels.” And that stress affects the state of the product...
