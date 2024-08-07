News & Fox

PODCAST: Why on earth gas?

Combative and passionate South African investor and industrialist Vuslat Bayoglu and Peter Bruce cross swords over the virtues of coal and renewable energy in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge

07 August 2024 - 11:27
Combative and passionate South African investor and industrialist Vuslat Bayoglu and Peter Bruce cross swords over the virtues of coal and renewable energy in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. But both agree that plans in the latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to build a new 3,000MW gas-fired power station are plain mad. Why pay dollars to import gas when you can buy South African coal in rands? 

Ramokgopa commits to aggressive pursuit of renewable energy

Electricity and energy minister says there will be ‘an exponential share of renewables in the energy mix’
National
4 weeks ago

EPHRAIM SEHLOHO: SA’s energy transition a model for Africa

South Africa's response to energy shortfall a lesson for sub-Sahara Africa
Opinion
1 month ago

CRISPIAN OLVER: Why the IRP won’t keep the lights on

The plan’s primary objective of ensuring energy security is inadequately addressed
Opinion
3 months ago

Integrated Resource Plan should be reworked, BLSA says

The draft energy plan is out of touch with SA’s energy needs and demands, says CEO
National
4 months ago
