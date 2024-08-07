Combative and passionate South African investor and industrialist Vuslat Bayoglu and Peter Bruce cross swords over the virtues of coal and renewable energy in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. But both agree that plans in the latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to build a new 3,000MW gas-fired power station are plain mad. Why pay dollars to import gas when you can buy South African coal in rands?
PODCAST: Why on earth gas?
Combative and passionate South African investor and industrialist Vuslat Bayoglu and Peter Bruce cross swords over the virtues of coal and renewable energy in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. But both agree that plans in the latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to build a new 3,000MW gas-fired power station are plain mad. Why pay dollars to import gas when you can buy South African coal in rands?
