New AI tool will red-light incitement of violence
It will provide early warnings against those who hope to provoke another July 2021 through incitement on social media or elsewhere online
01 August 2024 - 05:00
Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has unveiled an AI tool (iiiafrica.org) that can identify and track violence-inciting elements online and on social media.
It aims to check and temper the spread of such danger quickly and in line with human rights such as free speech. If a threat of violence is reported, it can be removed within hours rather than waiting weeks or months for the judicial system to act, says MMA director William Bird...
