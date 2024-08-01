Mama Money: Moving money for migrants
Next step will be insurance, especially for funerals
01 August 2024 - 05:00
The short-term insurance market is the scheduled next step for fintech company Mama Money. With about 20% of the remittance market in South Africa and a banking product for foreign nationals that attracted more than 10,000 users in three months, Mama Money is eyeing financial products for migrants.
“Our customers have asked us for insurance, specifically funeral insurance because of the repatriation costs if someone passes away in this country,” says Matt Coquillon, co-founder of Mama Money. “We’ll partner with an insurance company on that.”..
