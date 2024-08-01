Family members of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy celebrate after former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that the government pay R1.2m to affected families. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Eight years since the Life Esidimeni fiasco, condemned as a shameful human rights violation, psychiatric care in our public health system is still wanting.
Suicidal young people often have to wait weeks for counselling, while homes for those living with mental and physical disabilities are few and far between.
It’s an environment that needs more education and larger budgets, say experts.
Health Beat visits a centre in Hammanskraal that is, despite challenges, providing a stimulating environment for disabled children.
Mia Malan also speaks to Section27’s Sasha Stevenson about how Gauteng health department officials responsible for the Life Esidimeni deaths should be punished, and to the mental health organisation Heal SA about students’ counselling needs.
Eight years later — what does psychiatric care look like after Life Esidimeni?
Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ visits a community mental health organisation and talks to Section27, the Gauteng government and a counselling organisation to find out
