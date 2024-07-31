PODCAST: South Africa has the right stuff

Jorge Heine, arguably Chile’s most illustrious modern diplomat, tells Peter Bruce that South Africa has no choice but to follow an active non-alignment path in its diplomacy as the US and China square up to one another
31 July 2024 - 11:00
Jorge Heine, arguably Chile’s most illustrious modern diplomat, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that South Africa has no choice but to follow an active non-alignment path in its diplomacy as the US and China square up to one another.
Heine has been ambassador to South Africa, India and China for Chile, Latin America’s most prosperous country. The world has already entered a second Cold War, he warns. The safest place is equidistant from both.
