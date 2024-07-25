PROFILE
Zando’s South African boss makes her own luck
Parisian Morgane Imbert thrives on creativity and coming up with new ideas, which will stand her in good stead as she squares up to the online fashion industry’s giants
25 July 2024 - 05:00
Morgane Imbert says she has been “very lucky”. Part of that luck might not seem like it: the 36-year-old CEO of online fashion retailer Zando is up against some behemoths of the industry — Amazon, Shein and Temu. But she has a knack for creating opportunity.
Her online CV traces a diverse career in sectors that include finance, beauty products, education, new business development, customer relationship management, food products and catering, and IT services and consulting. A common thread is the application of digital technology. ..
