The heavy downside of electric buses
Studies about the damage these vehicles can do have led Cape Town to formulate a preventive strategy to protect its road infrastructure
Using electric vehicles (EVs) for public transport is not just plugging in carbon-free power; municipalities also need to prepare for greater wear and tear on roads caused by the heavy batteries EVs need.
Studies in 2023 by London’s Daily Telegraph and the University of Leeds in the UK showed that road damage by EVs is double that of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs), because of the weight of the batteries. Leeds researchers found that EVs were on average 312kg heavier than similar ICE versions. In a country as riddled with potholes as South Africa, the interest in converting to EVs needs to be balanced with a smart road maintenance strategy...
