Cloudline: more than just a blimp on the radar
The Stellenbosch start-up hopes its autonomous airships can deliver the goods
18 July 2024 - 05:00
South African start-up Cloudline has reimagined the airship to develop an emissions-free aircraft that brings together the capabilities of drones, helicopters and satellites, with the added benefit of having the range to reach far-flung areas safely.
With seed funding of $6m (including an investment from Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic venture founded by ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Wendy Schmidt), and other backers, Cloudline has spent the past four years in research & development (R&D) mode and is now able to focus on commercialisation, says CEO and founder Spencer Horne, 33...
