PODCAST: Is there an adult in the room?

South African Institute for International Affairs CEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos tells Peter Bruce that the world is closer to war than it has been for decades

17 July 2024 - 10:30
The world is closer to war than it has been for decades. As the US and China square up to each other, any of the flashpoints in the Middle East, Ukraine, Taiwan and the South China Sea could erupt at any time. All it would take is one rash act.

World War 1 began with Bosnian separatist Gavrilo Princip shooting and killing Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife in 1914.

It turned out the world then was ripe for war, South African Institute for International Affairs CEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge. And it may be ripe again now.

