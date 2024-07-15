After a challenging El Niño induced drought season in 2023/24 summer, South Africa’s agriculture may get a relief in the upcoming 2024/25 summer season.
Early indications of weather prospects are encouraging, showing a firm likelihood of a La Niña occurrence. The International Research Institute for Climate Change and Society at Columbia University places the probability of a La Niña occurrence at over 50% between now and April 2025. Such weather events typically bring above-average rainfall across South Africa and the entire Southern region.
There is hope that after a challenging 2023/24 summer production season, South Africa could transition into a favourable agricultural season, similar to what we experienced four seasons before the 2023/24 season.
Given that South Africa had one of the most prolonged periods of La Niña induced rains, from the 2019/20 season to the 2022/23 season, the news of an end to the 2023/24 season El Niño is a welcome development.
PODCAST: La Niña prospects in the upcoming 2024/25 season are a welcome development
After a challenging El Niño induced drought season in 2023/24 summer, South Africa’s agriculture may get a relief in the upcoming 2024/25 summer season.
Early indications of weather prospects are encouraging, showing a firm likelihood of a La Niña occurrence. The International Research Institute for Climate Change and Society at Columbia University places the probability of a La Niña occurrence at over 50% between now and April 2025. Such weather events typically bring above-average rainfall across South Africa and the entire Southern region.
There is hope that after a challenging 2023/24 summer production season, South Africa could transition into a favourable agricultural season, similar to what we experienced four seasons before the 2023/24 season.
Given that South Africa had one of the most prolonged periods of La Niña induced rains, from the 2019/20 season to the 2022/23 season, the news of an end to the 2023/24 season El Niño is a welcome development.
Listen to the podcast for more information.
PODCAST: SA’s agricultural economic performance in the first half of 2024 is mixed
PODCAST: SA’s summer grains and oilseed production estimate lifted mildly
WANDILE SIHLOBO: GNU big-hitters aligned over agriculture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.