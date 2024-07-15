News & Fox

PODCAST: La Niña prospects in the upcoming 2024/25 season are a welcome development

15 July 2024 - 13:28
Picture EUGENE COETZEE
Picture EUGENE COETZEE

After a challenging El Niño induced drought season in 2023/24 summer, South Africa’s agriculture may get a relief in the upcoming 2024/25 summer season.

Early indications of weather prospects are encouraging, showing a firm likelihood of a La Niña occurrence. The International Research Institute for Climate Change and Society at Columbia University places the probability of a La Niña occurrence at over 50% between now and April 2025. Such weather events typically bring above-average rainfall across South Africa and the entire Southern region.

There is hope that after a challenging 2023/24 summer production season, South Africa could transition into a favourable agricultural season, similar to what we experienced four seasons before the 2023/24 season.

Given that South Africa had one of the most prolonged periods of La Niña induced rains, from the 2019/20 season to the 2022/23 season, the news of an end to the 2023/24 season El Niño is a welcome development.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

