How to navigate the marketplace maze
You can make money as an independent seller on Takealot and Amazon — but remember, they hold all the power
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Takealot and Amazon make a lot of money selling other people’s products. Though many shoppers don’t realise it, more than half the items each company lists come from independent sellers — from small home businesses to brand-name brick-and-mortar stores.
Given that this is central to growing or, in Takealot’s case, creating profit, neither company keeps these numbers particularly secret in their annual reports...
