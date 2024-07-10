PODCAST: Time to get on the AI bus

Technology is dramatically speeding up change. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new coalition cabinet must quickly come to grips with the ferocity of the revolution rushing towards South Africa.
In all probability, they will ignore it. But as futurist Neil Jacobsohn tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, we are already behind the curve.
AI will change almost every aspect of our lives and while renewable energy will kill off almost 3-million jobs in the coal, oil and gas industries, the International Energy Agency reckons it’ll create another 13-million in their place. Time to get on the bus.
