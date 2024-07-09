Can Motsoaledi pull off NHI?

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Papi Morake
What allowed Aaron Motsoaledi, rather than Joe Phaahla, to land the position of health minister in South Africa’s 2024 government of national unity (GNU)?
And why was Phaahla, health minister until the end of May, demoted to being a deputy minister rather than Motsoaledi, who had to give up his home affairs minister post to make way for the DA’s Leon Schreiber?
We can throw a lot of arguments around about Motsoaledi’s and Phaahla’s respective seniority in the ANC, their levels of support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and whose health policy advice the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), of which both Phaahla and Motsoaledi are members, will take more seriously.
But ultimately, there’s likely no mystery reason for Motsoaledi’s appointment; rather plain, practical reasoning.
What is different in Phaahla’s case is that he wasn’t making room for a DA minister in the health ministry like Gungubele, Zikalala and Motsoaledi had to do in their ministries. Instead, Phaahla had to make way for someone — who frequently made unpopular decisions as home affairs minister— Ramaphosa wanted to keep in his cabinet.
But even here, the decision was probably simply pragmatic.
The ANC has fought tooth and nail, also in the provinces, to keep health ministries under its rule; and it has succeeded in all provinces but the Western Cape, which is governed by the DA.
Where better to send Motsoaledi, likely the ANC’s strongest NHI supporter, than the national health ministry, where he’s previously served, to work along with someone with whom he’s got a four-decade-long work history?
And Phaahla and Motsoaledi, ANC and health department insiders say, will work together exceptionally well, as they always have.
Here’s why.
Motsoaledi and Phaahla have a lot in common
Motsoaledi and Phaahla’s personal lives and careers have striking resemblances.
They’re both in their late 60s, hail from Limpopo, studied medicine at the University of Natal during the late 1970s and early 1980s, and, as senior ANC leaders took an exceptionally strong, public stance against state capture in 2016and 2017— while they were, respectively, also health minister (Motsoaledi) and deputy health minister (Phaahla) — by supporting motions of no confidence against the ANC’s former leader Jacob Zuma.
Neither Motsoaledi nor Phaahla is associated with incidents of personal corruption and both are strong allies of Ramaphosa.
But, most importantly, they have a 40-year history of working with each other — and, particularly when they were younger, Motsoaledi didn’t invariably lead Phaahla; it was often the other way around.
As student leaders, for instance, Motsoaledi, as the national correspondence secretary of the Azanian Students’ Organisation, served under Phaahla, who was president, though they were both founding members.
In 1997, after both had served as MECs for three years in Limpopo’s first democratic government, then premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi axed Motsoaledi as education MEC and replaced him with Phaahla (who was health & welfare MEC at the time). The reshuffle resulted in Motsoaledi becoming an ordinary member of the Limpopo legislature.
But when Motsoaledi and Phaahla were both elected as National Assembly members in 2009, their careers started playing out with different levels of seniority.
But, most importantly, Motsoaledi would need the National Treasury to allocate him a sufficient budget to cover the cost of rolling out the scheme — or it will never get off the ground. That could be anything between R200m and R500m a year, depending on whose predictive calculations you use. Essentially, nobody knows the cost, because it’s unclear which services the NHI would provide.
And, health department and Treasury insiders say, finding the money could be tricky, as there are several senior leaders within the Treasury who have voiced their direct opposition to the NHI.
How will Motsoaledi shape up?
Motsoaledi is an outspoken politician, much more so than Phaahla. He’s voiced his distrust of the (unregulated and overpriced) private health sector, and during his previous tenure commissioned a health market inquiry into the sector, on which a final report with far-reaching recommendations was published during his last year as health minister, in 2019 — but he never acted on it.
Along with TB, increased access to HIV medication (six-fold during his tenure as health minister from 2009 to 2019), testing and the HIV prevention pill is seen as a measurable success of Motsoaledi’s previous tenure.
But, unfortunately, things are very different when it comes to the state of health systems — these, most experts agree, didn’t improve during his previous decade as health minister.
Importantly, the success of NHI relies almost entirely on the improvement of health systems; things like information systems to ensure we have electronic patient files, hospital billing systems, systems to ensure enough health workers are recruited and systems that will ensure we appoint more competent hospital CEOs.
Motsoaledi’s performance in this regard will be crucial.
Why long-term solutions will define Motsoaledi’s tenure
To be fair, many of the provincial health crises that happened during his previous tenure played out during a time of state capture. Mark Heywood, executive director of the public law interest organisation Section27 at the time, told me in a podcast in 2017: “When the Free State is captured by the Guptas, when North Westis captured by the Guptas, your ability to see a programme through from conception to a national, to a district, to a clinic level becomes very, very limited.”
But state capture or not, the devastating consequences of the lack of proper public health systems during Motsoaledi’s previous tenure, as well as those before him, are still being felt. People such as Babita Deokaran paid with their lives when they tried to stop the corrupt behaviour of irregularly appointed hospital CEOssuch as Tembisa Hospital’s (now late) Ashley Mthunzi, who was contracted in 2021 without background checks.
Motsoaledi’s current tenure will therefore be defined by his ability to develop long-term solutions for complex problems, and this will be shaped by who he employs — which director-general, the CEO and board of the NHI Fund — to help him do so.
Tough love, tough choices
Our health minister will have to make tough choices: there are exceptionally competent national and provincial health department employees, but the opposite is, unfortunately, also true, and, if the many underperforming staff stay on, Motsoaledi’s own performance will be compromised.
And, ultimately, the minister will need to make sure he doesn’t only ask for opinions, but actually takes the advice he gets.
Motsoaledi has more experience as a cabinet minister than Phaahla (15 vs three years), he received more votes than Phaahla in the NEC (Motsoaledi ranks No 27 to Phaahla’s No 51) and, together, they will make a formidable team, from an ANC perspective, to push through the party’s flagship health strategy, its National Health Insurance scheme (NHI), which Ramaphosa hastily signed into law two weeks before the May general election.
