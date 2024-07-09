Once Markus Jooste took his own life, all deals were off and the focus shifted to the former finance head
Shareholders probably welcome the nearly 7% stake in the group of the rival metals trader, who says he wants to act as an expediter
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi faces a huge challenge: rolling out NHI by a government of which only four out of 11 governing parties support the legislation. Does he have the skills?
After a week of tense negotiations, South Africa finally has a government of national unity. But the hard work is only beginning
There’s much to recommend a safari in Zimbabwe — think rugged landscapes and abundant wildlife. Consider hopping across the border for your next midyear break
In a country with serious macroeconomic challenges and a faltering economy plagued by high levels of political uncertainty, the role of wealth managers and private bankers in protecting investor ...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
By the numbers | Municipal coalitions
Most of Gauteng's 9 municipalities are led by coalitions, as are the majority of the Western Cape's municipalities
How the GNU cabinet deal stacks up
MATLALA SETLHALOGILE: ANC Gauteng is pursuing dominance not reflected in May vote
TK POOE: This is the era of political creative destruction, not coalitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.