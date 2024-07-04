News & Fox

Shades of Life Esidimeni

How the Gauteng government makes up its own social welfare funding rules

Social development budgets in Gauteng have been steadily declining, from R2.13bn in 2022/2023 to R1.9bn this year. NPOs say funding they’ve relied on for years is halted without adequate explanation

04 July 2024 - 06:00
by Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Cebelihle Bhengu, Hannah Glaser, Astra Rincón Montañez and Ruan Visser
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman is comforted after breaking down during the Life Esidimeni proceedings. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
A woman is comforted after breaking down during the Life Esidimeni proceedings. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

  • Gauteng social development department funding cuts are resulting in organisations looking after the elderly and disabled, as well as those helping people with substance abuse problems, having to close down. 

  • In May, the Joburg high court ordered the provincial government to honour its agreements with such organisations, but it’s been slow to do this and some have been defunded.

  • Bhekisisa visits Freedom Recovery Centre near Nigel, Gauteng, where staff work without pay to keep residents on their rehab programmes.

  • It has shades of the Life Esidimeni fiasco, with the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee accusing the provincial social development department of “making up its own rules” for welfare funding. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

ALSO READ:

Social development ministry in Gauteng misled court about funding delays

The new funding process has led to numerous mistakes and caused delays, with devastating consequences for nonprofit groups
National
1 month ago

Life Esidimeni should have fast-tracked — not frozen — South Africa’s mental health plans

The Life Esidimeni tragedy was the worst possible outcome for a move away from psychiatric care, but well-managed community-based mental health care ...
Opinion
1 year ago

Why the health department will send flood and heatwave warnings to pregnant women

The chance of a miscarriage or stillbirth can be up to 8% higher during floods or long periods of heat than in normal times
News & Fox
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: Orchestrating manoeuvres in the dark
News & Fox
2.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
South African business schools shine in London ...
News & Fox
4.
Local pilot schools mystified by US sanctions
News & Fox
5.
Amazon, Takealot and Shoprite, and the drive to ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.