A woman is comforted after breaking down during the Life Esidimeni proceedings. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Gauteng social development department funding cuts are resulting in organisations looking after the elderly and disabled, as well as those helping people with substance abuse problems, having to close down.
In May, the Joburg high court ordered the provincial government to honour its agreements with such organisations, but it’s been slow to do this and some have been defunded.
Bhekisisa visits Freedom Recovery Centre near Nigel, Gauteng, where staff work without pay to keep residents on their rehab programmes.
It has shades of the Life Esidimeni fiasco, with the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee accusing the provincial social development department of “making up its own rules” for welfare funding.
Shades of Life Esidimeni
How the Gauteng government makes up its own social welfare funding rules
Social development budgets in Gauteng have been steadily declining, from R2.13bn in 2022/2023 to R1.9bn this year. NPOs say funding they’ve relied on for years is halted without adequate explanation
