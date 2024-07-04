HIV game-changer, but too costly for SA
The injectable prophylaxis has just completed a successful trial in South Africa, but won’t be at a clinic near you any time soon
04 July 2024 - 05:00
A breakthrough in HIV treatment, which gives women 100% protection through a twice-yearly injection, is unlikely to be available in Africa soon because of high prices and short supply. South African scientists say low- and middle-income countries face a wait of three years or more.
The “miracle” pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug, lenacapavir, which recently underwent a successful trial in South Africa and Uganda, was approved by the Food & Drug Administration in December 2022 for use in the US. It has also been approved in Canada, the UK and the EU. ..
