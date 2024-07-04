Africa’s fashion breakthrough
The continent’s clothing designers and makers are muscling in on a crowded marketplace
Launching a new brand and making it stick, especially in the competitive and crowded world of fashion, is hard. Doing so at breakneck speed is even more remarkable. Yet that is what five of the top 10 most admired South African brands have done.
Named in the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey, the five were launched only over the past decade or so — sneakers brand Bathu (ranked No 1), MaXhosa knitwear (2), Drip Footwear (4), Redbat denim (5) and Galxboy clothing and accessories (9). They joined the long-established Woolworths (3), Pick n Pay (6), Shoprite/Checkers (7), MTN (8) and Tiger Brands (10)...
