PODCAST: Orchestrating manoeuvres in the dark

Former DA leader Tony Leon has emerged mightily relieved to get his life back after two weeks spent in the political cauldron he left behind more than a decade ago.
He tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that DA ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet are not going to be hogtied and will be able to make their presence felt.
Though dominant, the ANC nevertheless has “negative power” in the GNU in that while it can stop policy initiatives it doesn’t agree with, it can’t stop alternatives surfacing.
