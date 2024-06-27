Why insurers benefit by paying out with tokens
Vouchers vs cash: how does it affect you?
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Short-term insurance exists to offer peace of mind and, hopefully, adequate compensation when things go wrong. But as insurance company balance sheets — and anyone who has had to claim for a stolen cellphone or water-damaged laptop — will tell you, the odds are generally stacked well in the insurers’ favour.
The most obvious of these — increased premiums, particularly in the year following a large claim, revaluing overinsured items before paying out, and the inevitable excess payment — are somewhat understandable and fairly clear to consumers from the outset...
