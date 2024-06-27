HEALTH HORRORS
Duff Scott Hospital in the sick bay
It is poised to accept patients, but stands empty while the owner and North West haggle
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Plundering by zama zama miners and dysfunctional governance in the North West’s department of health have kept a fully functional 295-bed hospital standing idle, says the establishment’s owner.
The Duff Scott Hospital, 12km from Klerksdorp in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality, was once owned by Buffels mine but is now privately owned. It has three operating theatres and could provide work for many junior doctors, nurses and health-care workers, says new manager Anissia Botha. She says she has paid “millions” in security and for repairs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.