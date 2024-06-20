PROFILE
Youth step up to help govern the Western Cape
They will shape next 30 years of democracy, says premier Alan Winde
20 June 2024 - 05:00
Young people were prominent among the new members of the Western Cape legislature sworn in last week. The DA retains its majority in the 42-seat chamber with 24 seats, the ANC holds eight seats, the PA three, the EFF two and the other five are shared by minor parties with one each.
Premier Alan Winde emphasised the importance of giving young people a chance, saying they will “shape our next 30 years of democracy”. ..
