How to fuel your rewards at the pump
Here’s where your petrol station points will get you the most bang for your buck
20 June 2024 - 05:00
The fuel price in South Africa has increased by more than 80% in the past decade. Despite some recent gains at the pumps, it continues to take a sizeable chunk out of most South Africans’ monthly budgets.
Our dependence on cars and fuel means there’s no shortage of filling stations in South Africa — at last count, there were about 4,600 outlets spread mostly across seven major brands, all doing their best to entice you to enter their forecourts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.