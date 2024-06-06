News & Fox

Economy in limbo as parties negotiate

Investors hold their breath as the new, new South Africa enters gestation

06 June 2024 - 05:02
by CLAIRE BISSEKER

Economic growth contracted slightly in the first quarter of the year, coming in just below consensus expectations. This adds to the country’s tense mood after the national election shocks.

The consensus expectation was that the economy would pick up this year as load-shedding and inflation receded, bolstered by a few interest rate cuts, but after the bleak Q1 GDP results some economists may trim their 2024 forecasts...

